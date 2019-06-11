×
Aina to make permanent Torino move from Chelsea

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11 Jun 2019
olaaina-cropped
Torino defender Ola Aina

Ola Aina is to leave Chelsea for Torino on a permanent deal after impressing during a season-long loan at the Serie A club last term, the Blues have confirmed.

The 22-year-old defender made 30 league appearances as Torino finished seventh, scoring his first goal for the club in a 1-0 win over Udinese in February.

An FA Youth Cup and UEFA Youth League winner during his time at the Chelsea academy, Aina made just three Premier League appearances during his time with the Blues, all of which came in his second season as a senior professional as Antonio Conte guided the club to the Premier League title.

He was loaned out to Hull City during Conte's second season at the club and was a regular starter for the Tigers, and it was during that spell that he was called up to earn his first full cap for Nigeria.

Torino have opted to take up their option to sign Aina at the end of his loan spell, while the player himself is preparing to represent Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

A statement on Chelsea's official website said: "Everyone at Chelsea Football Club would like to thank Ola for his services and we wish him the best of luck for the next stage in his career."

Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
