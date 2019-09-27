Alisson back in training on Sunday, Liverpool boss Klopp confirms

Alisson is helped off the pitch against Norwich

Jurgen Klopp revealed Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is likely to return to first-team training on Sunday following seven weeks out with a calf injury.

Alisson sustained the problem in Liverpool's Premier League opener against Norwich City on August 9, pulling up after taking a goal kick in the 4-1 win.

Adrian – who arrived on a free transfer in pre-season – came in and has deputised ever since, helping to ensure the Reds have the joint-best defence in the top flight this term.

There was uncertainty initially about how long Alisson was to be out for, with estimates ranging from a few weeks to a couple of months.

Although he will not be able to feature in Saturday's trip to Sheffield United, Klopp expects Alisson to be back in full training the following day, as a return to action moves close.

"Alisson looks like he is close, but the final word is with the medical department," Klopp said in Friday's pre-match news conference.

"He's not in contention for tomorrow [to face Sheffield United]. Maybe he can train with the team from Sunday onwards. He's really close.

"I'm not a doctor, I take the information [on Alisson] as I get it. Last two weeks he has progressed really, really well. They [the medical staff] have waited long enough until he is in proper training."

Klopp also paid tribute to Adrian for his role as such a reliable deputy, having barely put a foot wrong since coming into the team.

"Adrian's progress has made everything easier," Klopp said. "He is doing a brilliant job and makes everything easier, 100 per cent.

"We can't rush injuries, we try not to do it. We don't like to task risks. We will see when Alisson is ready – Adrian is our goalkeeper for now."