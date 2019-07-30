×
Alisson spells out Liverpool's plan to win 'everything'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30 Jul 2019, 21:38 IST
Alisson - cropped
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson

Alisson has warned Liverpool's rivals at home and abroad that a Champions League triumph will not be enough to satisfy the club's ambitions this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side were crowned kings of Europe last term but had to settle for second spot in the Premier League behind Manchester City.

The Reds' top-flight title drought now spans 29 years but optimism is rife around Anfield.

Liverpool pushed City all the way in the 2018-19 campaign and Pep Guardiola's side ultimately won the Premier League by just one point. 

Alisson wants to go one better in the league this time around as Liverpool eye success across all competitions. 

"We are excited but we have to keep our feet on the ground, just as we did last season," Alisson told Liverpool's official website.

"We want to try for everything this season so we need to work.

"The level of the football is high and similar at every club so we need to work hard to achieve the same things and achieve even more this season."

Alisson only returned to Liverpool this week after a busy off-season in which he helped Brazil to Copa America glory.

"It's a special title, as is the Champions League," he added.

"So it was an important title for me, for the nation. For Brazil, it's been a long time since we won it – the last time was 2007, if I am not mistaken, so it was important for us.

"To win two titles, two big titles during the season was great for me. I hope this season – and I will work this season – to make it more."


