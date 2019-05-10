×
Arrivederci! Ranieri set to leave Roma

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    10 May 2019, 16:44 IST
ClaudioRanieriCropped
Roma coach Claudio Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri has confirmed he will not be extending his stay at Roma beyond the end of the season.

The former Chelsea and Leicester boss returned to the Stadio Olimpico in March after Eusebio Di Francesco was dismissed following the club’s Champions League exit.

It was the 67-year-old’s second spell in charge of his hometown club but it is set to be a short one as he plans to move on when the Serie A campaign concludes.

"My job here runs until the end of the season," he said at a news conference ahead of the weekend clash with Juventus.

"I came to Roma because my reaction to getting the call from the club, as a Roma fan, was one of excitement and eagerness to help."

Roma host Serie A champions Juve on Sunday and Ranieri believes his club have work to do to reach the levels set by the Turin outfit.

"Juventus are a benchmark among the top teams," he added.

"For Roma to get to that level, the club needs its own stadium. Without that it will be very difficult."

Roma are currently sixth in Serie A, three points behind fourth-placed Atalanta in the final Champions League spot.

