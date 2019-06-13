×
Arsenal's 2019-20 Premier League fixtures in full

Omnisport
NEWS
News
293   //    13 Jun 2019, 13:32 IST
LacazetteAubameyang - cropped
Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrate

Arsenal open their 2019-20 Premier League campaign at Newcastle United and have to play fellow top-four hopefuls Liverpool and Tottenham inside the first month of the season.

Unai Emery's men, who will not be playing Champions League football next term having finished fifth and lost in the final of the Europa League to Chelsea, face a tricky opening-weekend trip to St. James' Park before returning home to take on Burnley.

A visit to Anfield on August 24 is then followed by the first north London derby of the season.

New Year's Day sees Arsenal host Manchester United while the return game against Tottenham will take place on April 25.

Arsenal's 2019-20 Premier League fixtures in full (all times local):

August 11, Newcastle United v Arsenal (14:00)
August 17, Arsenal v Burnley (15:00)
August 24, Liverpool v Arsenal (15:00)
August 31, Arsenal v Tottenham (15:00)
September 14, Watford v Arsenal (15:00)
September 21, Arsenal v Aston Villa (15:00)
September 28, Manchester United v Arsenal (15:00)
October 5, Arsenal v Bournemouth (15:00)
October 19, Sheffield United v Arsenal (15:00)
October 26, Arsenal v Crystal Palace (15:00)
November 2, Arsenal v Wolves (15:00)
November 9, Leicester City v Arsenal (15:00)
November 23, Arsenal v Southampton (15:00)
November 30, Norwich City v Arsenal (15:00)
December 3, Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion (19:45)
December 7, West Ham v Arsenal (15:00)
December 14, Arsenal v Manchester City (15:00)
December 21, Everton v Arsenal (15:00)
December 26, Bournemouth v Arsenal (15:00)
December 28, Arsenal v Chelsea (15:00)
January 1, Arsenal v Manchester United (15:00)
January 11, Crystal Palace v Arsenal (15:00)
January 18, Arsenal v Sheffield United (15:00)
January 22, Chelsea v Arsenal (19:45)
February 1, Burnley v Arsenal (15:00)
February 8, Arsenal v Newcastle United (15:00)
February 22, Arsenal v Everton (15:00)
February 29, Manchester City v Arsenal (15:00)
March 7, Arsenal v West Ham (15:00)
March 14, Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal (15:00)
March 21, Southampton v Arsenal (15:00)
April 4, Arsenal v Norwich City (15:00)
April 11, Wolves v Arsenal (15:00)
April 18, Arsenal v Leicester City (15:00)
April 25, Tottenham v Arsenal (15:00)
May 2, Arsenal v Liverpool (15:00)
May 9, Aston Villa v Arsenal (15:00)
May 17, Arsenal v Watford (15:00)

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
