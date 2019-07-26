×
Arsenal's Kolasinac laughs off apparent carjacking attempt in jovial social media post

Omnisport
NEWS
News
102   //    26 Jul 2019, 17:58 IST
Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac - cropped
Arsenal team-mates Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac

Sead Kolasinac confirmed he and Mesut Ozil are "fine" in a light-hearted update after the Arsenal team-mates were targeted in an apparent carjacking attempt in London.

Footage emerged on Thursday showing Kolasinac confronting two attackers who approached a vehicle driven by Ozil.

The masked individuals were seen wielding weapons, which were alleged to be knives.

Kolasinac referenced the incident as he shared a photo of the pair laughing in a post to social media.

"Think we're fine," the Bosnia and Herzegovina international wrote in the caption, which included an emoji of a clenched fist and smiling face.

"Thanks for your messages!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 Think we‘re fine  #M1Ö #SeoKol Thanks for your messages!

A post shared by Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) on

Ozil and Kolasinac escaped unharmed by driving to a nearby restaurant.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car.

"The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers.

"There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue."

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal
