Ashley Williams joins Bristol City on short-term deal

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 17 // 23 Aug 2019, 23:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Wales international Ashley Williams

Former Everton defender Ashley Williams has joined Bristol City on a short-term deal.

Williams, who was left out of the Wales squad this week, had been without a club since being released by Everton at the end of last season.

Bristol City have the option to extend the deal if the centre-back impresses at Ashton Gate before January.

"I'd like to offer Ashley a very warm welcome," head coach Lee Johnson told the club's website. "His experience will be invaluable, both on and off the pitch, and we're all looking forward to getting to work with him."

Williams, who turned 35 on Friday, could be in the squad for Saturday's Championship game against Hull City, although he admits he is unlikely to be fully fit until next month.

"I need a bit of work after missing pre-season," he said. "I haven't played since the internationals [in June], but we've got a plan and I'll be working on that over the next couple of weeks.

"There's a good set of players, nice guys first and foremost with a very organised manager who sets the weeks up brilliantly."