Aston Villa duo Heaton and Wesley set for scans after going off on stretcher

Tom Heaton leaves the Burnley match on a stretcher

Aston Villa duo Tom Heaton and Wesley will undergo knee scans after being taken off on stretchers in Wednesday's 2-1 away win over Burnley.

Wesley scored Villa's opening goal at Turf Moor, with Jack Grealish then putting Dean Smith's men two clear by half-time with a fine strike, having earlier had a goal ruled out by VAR.

Chris Wood got one back for Burnley late on, Heaton sustaining his injury in trying to keep out that header against his former club, but the visitors held on for their second win in three Premier League matches.

Manager Smith accepted some of the joy had been taken out of the win by injuries to his goalkeeper and striker in the second half.

"Both of them felt their knee," Smith said to Sky Sports. "We're not sure of the prognosis as of yet.

"We will let them go and have a scan and see from there. Wesley felt something after the tackle from Ben Mee and Tom's was when he was trying to claw the ball out of the top corner.

"It's too early to know but our medical staff are with them now.

"They are two big players for the football club, so it certainly takes the gloss off [the win] but it was a tremendous performance from the boys."

Villa have a further six matches to play this month, including both legs of their EFL Cup semi-final against Leicester City.

Goals from Wesley and Jack Grealish ensured that Aston Villa move out of the relegation zone with victory over Burnley#BURAVL pic.twitter.com/ieTZw7Duni — Premier League (@premierleague) January 1, 2020