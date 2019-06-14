×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia accept 2020 Copa America invitation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
82   //    14 Jun 2019, 07:14 IST
Australia-cropped
Australia in action against South American nation Peru at the 2018 World Cup

Australia will play at the 2020 Copa America after accepting an invitation from CONMEBOL.

The Socceroos are set to feature during next year's tournament in Argentina and Colombia, Football Federation Australia (FFA) confirmed on Friday.

The 2019 Copa America, which kicks off in Brazil on Friday, includes guests Japan and Qatar and Australia will follow suit for the first time in 12 months.

"The Copa America is a highlight of the football calendar and we can't wait to get there," said Socceroos head coach Graham Arnold.

"We crave these opportunities as players and coaches. The experience we will gain from playing in this tournament will be incredible and I know by speaking to our players, they are equally excited about being part of one of the world's most prestigious football tournaments.

"Our planning for the FIFA World Cup Qatar has already started. We are building depth amongst our playing group, as evidenced by our performance in Korea Republic last week and playing in this tournament provides another layer of incentive for our players to put themselves up for selection for the national team.

"It will be a big couple of months as we start June next year with World Cup qualifiers and then head straight to the Copa America."

Australia – whose Asian Cup defence came to an end in the quarter-finals in January – faced South American nation Peru during last year's World Cup in Russia.

Advertisement

Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica, Panama, Honduras, Jamaica, Haiti and Qatar have all accepted invitations in the past.

FFA chairman Chris Nikou added: "We are ecstatic that our Caltex Socceroos will be participating in this prestigious competition for the first time in our history.

"We have been working hard over the last six months to improve our international relationships. This week we held fruitful final discussions with our colleagues at CONMEBOL in Paris and we are delighted we have been able to accept this invitation."

Advertisement
Copa America 2019: Japan | Final Squad, Preview and Fixtures
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019 : Five players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Argentina and Colombia named co-hosts of expanded Copa America 2020
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Filipe Luis speaks ahead Brazil opener against Bolivia in Copa America
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Predicting The Entire 2019 Copa America Tournament
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019 - Analysing Group A
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Colombia | Final Squad, Preview, Fixtures
RELATED STORY
Copa America: Argentina, Messi and company show their skills 
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Top 5 contenders for the Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Argentina National Team | Final Squad, Preview and Fixtures
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Copa America 2019
Tomorrow BRA BOL 06:00 AM Brazil vs Bolivia
International Friendlies 2019
FT EGY TAN
1 - 0
 Egypt vs Tanzania
Today CAM MAL 11:30 PM Cameroon vs Mali
Tomorrow IND VAN 05:00 PM Indonesia vs Vanuatu
Tomorrow GHA SOU 07:00 PM Ghana vs South Africa
Tomorrow KEN CON 09:30 PM Kenya vs Congo DR
Tomorrow COT UGA 11:00 PM Côte d'Ivoire vs Uganda
16 Jun TAN ZIM TBD Tanzania vs Zimbabwe
16 Jun EGY GUI 09:30 PM Egypt vs Guinea
16 Jun SEN NIG 11:15 PM Senegal vs Nigeria
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us