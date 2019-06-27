×
Australia and Indonesia in discussions over joint World Cup bid

Omnisport
NEWS
News
59   //    27 Jun 2019, 16:16 IST
World Cup trophy - cropped
The World Cup trophy on display in Russia during the 2018 tournament

Australia are in talks with Indonesia about a potential joint bid to host the 2034 World Cup, Football Football Australia (FFA) has confirmed.

FFA officials met with their Indonesian counterparts at an ASEAN Football Federation event last week and canvassed the possibility of leading Southeast Asia's attempt to secure hosting rights.

The news comes days after Thai prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha declared the region's leaders ready to back a combined effort to make the "dream" a reality.

Australia earned a solitary vote from what was then known as the FIFA Executive Committee when it unsuccessfully bid to host the 2022 tournament, which was controversially awarded to Qatar.

An FFA statement read: "Football Federation Australia confirms it has held discussions with the Indonesia Football Association (PSSI) about the possibility to jointly bid for the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

"An Indonesia-Australia joint bid was also discussed at last week’s ASEAN Football Federation Council Meeting in Laos.

"FFA notes that a joint South East Asian bid for the 2034 FIFA World Cup was endorsed at the recently held 34th ASEAN Summit in Thailand.

"FFA welcomes the opportunity to further discuss a ASEAN bid for the 2034 FIFA World Cup with fellow member associations in the region."

Japan and South Korea staged Asia's first World Cup in 2002.

Canada, Mexico and the United States will share hosting rights in 2026, with FIFA yet to establish a timeline for future World Cup bids.

