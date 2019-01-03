×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia name Giannou as Boyle's Asian Cup replacement

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    03 Jan 2019, 18:07 IST
Apostolos Giannou - cropped
Australia striker Apostolos Giannou

Injury-hit Australia have called up Apostolos Giannou following Martin Boyle's withdrawal from the upcoming Asian Cup.

Hibernian winger Boyle, who scored twice against Lebanon last month and looked set to feature prominently in Graham Arnold's plans, dropped out of the 23-man squad after suffering a knee injury in last weekend's 5-0 friendly win over Oman.

Arnold is already without Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy, while key attacker Mathew Leckie could be unavailable until the knockout rounds as he nurses a hamstring problem.

AEK Larnaca striker Giannou, who has scored once in six international appearances, edged out the likes of in-form Adelaide United winger Craig Goodwin and discarded Luzern target man Tomi Juric.

"Apostolos has been playing regularly in Cyprus with his club, as well as in the Europa League throughout 2018," Arnold said.

"He has arrived with the determination to impress and make the most of the opportunity.

"Our group has welcomed 'Apo' back into the Socceroos family and having been with us in Turkey, the [United Arab Emirates], and Kuwait earlier this year, Apo has a clear picture of how we work and the principles of play.

"We have spoken consistently about our player pool getting deeper and to add Apo to our attacking options, despite the unfortunate news for Martin [Boyle], is fantastic.

Advertisement

"Apo offers us something a little bit different in attack – he is a hard-working player who can press and has a sharp eye for goal."

The Socceroos commence their Asian Cup defence against Jordan on Sunday, with Palestine and Syria their other Group B opponents.

Omnisport
NEWS
4 successful teams at the AFC Asian Cup
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Team Preview Syria
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Stadium guide | What do the venues look...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Group B Preview - Australia, Syria,...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: 5 footballers who might be playing their...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: 3 Reasons Why Australia will find it...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: 3 reasons why Iran could win the title
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Meet Iraq's Gourav Mukhi, the...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Group C Preview - South Korea, China,...
RELATED STORY
Midfielder Aaron Mooy out of Australia squad for Asian Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us