Bale named in Wales training squad amid Madrid exit speculation

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 21 May 2019, 13:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Wales star Gareth Bale is out of favour at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale has been included in a Wales training squad by Ryan Giggs amid speculation over his Real Madrid future.

Zinedine Zidane left Bale unused on the bench as Madrid ended their LaLiga season with a 2-0 home defeat against Real Betis on Sunday.

Bale has played a bit-part role since Zidane returned to the club and his time at the Santiago Bernabeu looks to be coming to an end.

Manchester United have long been linked with a move for Bale, whose agent Jonathan Barnett has said a Premier League return is possible.

Before a close-season break, Bale will link up with his international colleagues ahead of Euro 2020 qualifiers versus Croatia and Hungary.

Ryan Giggs' @Cymru will fly out to the Algarve for a 6 day training camp ahead of the @UEFAEURO qualification matches against Croatia and Hungary. #TheRedWall #YWalGoch — FA WALES (@FAWales) May 21, 2019

Aaron Ramsey and Ethan Ampadu are unavailable due to injury, while Ben Davies and Ben Woodburn are absent due to their sides - Tottenham and Liverpool - preparing to play the Champions League final on June 1.

After spending six days at the training camp Giggs will confirm a squad to face Croatia and Hungary on May 29.

Drawn in Group E, Euro 2016 semi-finalists Wales made a winning start to their campaign with a home defeat of Slovakia in March.