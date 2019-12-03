Ballon d'Or 2019: Alisson 'honoured' to write his name in football history after winning Yachine Trophy

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 03 Dec 2019, 04:34 IST SHARE

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has said he is "honoured" to have written his name in football history after being awarded the Yachine Trophy at the 2019 Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris.

The Brazil international capped a memorable year for club and country by becoming the first person to win the accolade, given to the best keeper in the world over the past 12 months.

He won the Champions League with Liverpool in June and the Copa America with Brazil the following month, while also claiming the Golden Glove in the Premier League last season with 21 clean sheets.

Having seen off competition from Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Ederson of Manchester City to come out on top, Alisson was quick to thank his team-mates for their help.

"I'm so honoured to win this prize," he told reporters. "I believe that, beyond receiving this trophy, there's the fact of being the first one in the history.

"I guess I wrote my name in football history. Not only me but with the help of God, my family, my team-mates - this is always very important to say. I'm so honoured to be here tonight along with great players."

Alisson ranked seventh in the main Ballon d'Or award, which was won by Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi for a record sixth time.