Barcelona vice president Jordi Mestre resigns

Omnisport
News
5   //    04 Jul 2019, 04:24 IST
Luis Suarez and Jordi Mestre

Barcelona vice president Jordi Mestre has resigned amid reports he is unhappy about the apparently imminent dismissal of sporting director Pep Segura.

Mestre had been a director since 2010 and became vice president four years later but it has been claimed his departure is a show of solidarity to Segura, who is under pressure.

Local media in Barcelona reported on Wednesday that Mestre had refused to join fellow directors for a meeting purportedly planned to discuss the potential sacking of Segura.

Barca's sporting director has received significant criticism during his two years in the role, with the club's transfer business in that period generally underwhelming and often expensive.

Sport claim there has also been specific concern over Segura's work with the club's youth system.

Mestre is said to have been one of the few still backing Segura and, having learned of the situation, opted to resign, though Barca have not officially acknowledged the reason behind his departure.

A Barca statement read: "Jordi Mestre, until today the vice president responsible for sports at the club, presented his irrevocable resignation this afternoon.

"Jordi Mestre wishes to thank the trust placed in him by the presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, and the opportunity and honour of having served and defended the interests of FC Barcelona."

Barcelona
BREAKING NEWS: Neymar wants Barcelona return, says club's vice president
