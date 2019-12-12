Bayern lose Coman after knee scare in Tottenham encounter

Kingsley Coman is helped off

Kingsley Coman was forced off with a suspected knee problem shortly after scoring the opener for Bayern Munich in their Champions League game against Tottenham.

The winger guided the Bundesliga side ahead in the 14th minute at Allianz Arena but had to make way prior to the half-hour mark following an awkward fall on the touchline.

As he chased down an errant pass, Coman's right knee appeared to get stuck in the turf before becoming hyperextended as his weight transferred forward.

The 23-year-old France international, who has a history of ankle injuries, received treatment and looked to be exasperated by his misfortune.

Hopefully not as serious as it looked for goalscorer #Coman He is replaced by @esmuellert_ (27')#FCBTOT 1-1 pic.twitter.com/GE682neujm — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 11, 2019

Thomas Muller replaced Coman and restored Bayern's lead before the interval, Ryan Sessegnon having equalised for Spurs.

Hansi Flick's side entered the match with top spot in Group B already confirmed, while Tottenham are assured of finishing second.