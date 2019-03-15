×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bernardo Silva has been our most effective player - Guardiola

Omnisport
NEWS
News
54   //    15 Mar 2019, 21:27 IST
BernardoSilva - cropped
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva

Pep Guardiola says Bernardo Silva has been Manchester City's "most effective" player this season.

Silva – who signed a new contract running until 2025 this week – joined City for £43.5million in 2017 after playing a starring role in Monaco's title-winning season in Ligue 1 and run to the Champions League semi-finals. 

Silva made 53 appearances as City won the Premier League and EFL Cup in 2017-18 but has only graduated to the status of being a virtually guaranteed starter during his second season at the club.

Kevin De Bruyne's injury problems have seen the 24-year-old excel with some tireless performances in a central playmaking role, while he scored his ninth goal of the campaign during Tuesday's 7-0 Champions League demolition of Schalke, helping seal a 10-2 aggregate triumph in the last-16 tie.

Speaking ahead of City's FA Cup quarter-final clash with Swansea City on Saturday, Guardiola was fulsome in his praise of the Portuguese and believes he has outshone Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero this season.

"We judge our players by what they do on the pitch and he has maybe been the most effective player this season on the pitch and in training sessions," he said.

"I have said what a lovely guy he is and how he is appreciated because of the way he behaves.

"I'm grateful and delighted. It is an honour for us because it means he wants to stay."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Bernardo and 10 more - Guardiola hails invaluable Silva
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Bernardo Silva pens long-term Manchester City extension
RELATED STORY
Fernandinho: Bernardo Silva one of Man City's best
RELATED STORY
Bernardo Silva joins Laporte, Sterling and Ederson with long-term City deal
RELATED STORY
I haven't seen a performance like Bernardo Silva's for a long time – Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Bernardo Silva relishing Man City's festive fixture pile-up
RELATED STORY
City thought it was all over, says Bernardo Silva
RELATED STORY
Guardiola labels Bernardo Silva Portugal's biggest star
RELATED STORY
Bernardo Silva: Manchester City physically ready to retain Premier League crown
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 most crucial players for Manchester City's title defence
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us