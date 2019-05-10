×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bernardo Silva the best in the Premier League - Guardiola

Omnisport
NEWS
News
83   //    10 May 2019, 20:38 IST
Bernardo Silva - cropped
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva

Pep Guardiola has hailed the influence of Manchester City's attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva, describing him as the best player in the Premier League.

City forward Raheem Sterling picked up the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award, with Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk claiming the PFA Players' Player of the Year trophy.

Silva has been nominated for the Premier League's Player of the Season prize and Guardiola believes he would be a worthy recipient.

"He was the best [this season], not just in our team," he told reporters.

"Bernardo can play incredibly well everywhere, give me a team and he can play well there. He does everything with the ball."

When asked whether Silva could make the grade at any team in world football, he said: "By far."

 

Advertisement

City will seal back-to-back titles on Sunday with a win at Brighton and Hove Albion but former Barcelona boss Guardiola feels that his side can be proud of their efforts regardless of how the season's final day pans out.

"We've done incredibly well all season and in last two games we have two titles, two finals," he added.

"Okay, if it happens it will be nice, but nothing is going to change."

This week saw Tottenham and Liverpool set up an all-English Champions League final and Chelsea and Arsenal set up an all-English Europa League final, and Guardiola was complimentary of his rivals' achievements.

"It was two incrediblly good semi-finals and for us, our important win against Leicester," he added.

"For English football it is incredibly good. With [England reaching] the semi-finals of the World Cup, the Under-20 champions, the Under-17 champions... four teams in the final of the Champions League and the Europa League. A big congratulations to all of them. It's good for our football."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Advertisement
His season is a masterpiece – Guardiola lauds Bernardo Silva as one of Europe's best
RELATED STORY
Bernardo and 10 more - Guardiola hails invaluable Silva
RELATED STORY
He's a man for the big games - Bernardo Silva wants Kompany to stay
RELATED STORY
Bernardo Silva has been our most effective player - Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Best Young XI of the Season 
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Bernardo Silva pens long-term Manchester City extension
RELATED STORY
Bernardo Silva: Manchester City physically ready to retain Premier League crown
RELATED STORY
4 crucial factors in deciding the fate of the title race in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Guardiola labels Bernardo Silva Portugal's biggest star
RELATED STORY
City thought it was all over, says Bernardo Silva
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us