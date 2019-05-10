Bernardo Silva the best in the Premier League - Guardiola

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 83 // 10 May 2019, 20:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva

Pep Guardiola has hailed the influence of Manchester City's attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva, describing him as the best player in the Premier League.

City forward Raheem Sterling picked up the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award, with Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk claiming the PFA Players' Player of the Year trophy.

Silva has been nominated for the Premier League's Player of the Season prize and Guardiola believes he would be a worthy recipient.

"He was the best [this season], not just in our team," he told reporters.

"Bernardo can play incredibly well everywhere, give me a team and he can play well there. He does everything with the ball."

When asked whether Silva could make the grade at any team in world football, he said: "By far."

A season of sensational strikes!



Only one can be @NISSAN Goal of the Season - cast your vote now!



#mancity — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 10, 2019

Advertisement

City will seal back-to-back titles on Sunday with a win at Brighton and Hove Albion but former Barcelona boss Guardiola feels that his side can be proud of their efforts regardless of how the season's final day pans out.

"We've done incredibly well all season and in last two games we have two titles, two finals," he added.

"Okay, if it happens it will be nice, but nothing is going to change."

This week saw Tottenham and Liverpool set up an all-English Champions League final and Chelsea and Arsenal set up an all-English Europa League final, and Guardiola was complimentary of his rivals' achievements.

"It was two incrediblly good semi-finals and for us, our important win against Leicester," he added.

"For English football it is incredibly good. With [England reaching] the semi-finals of the World Cup, the Under-20 champions, the Under-17 champions... four teams in the final of the Champions League and the Europa League. A big congratulations to all of them. It's good for our football."