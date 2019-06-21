×
Birmingham not seeking permanent Monk replacement

8   //    21 Jun 2019, 00:04 IST
Pep Clotet
Birmingham's new boss Pep Clotet

Birmingham City have confirmed they are not seeking a permanent successor to Garry Monk as Pep Clotet will remain their caretaker head coach.

Monk was sacked by Birmingham earlier this week in a decision a club statement claimed was in their "long-term interests".

Former Oxford United boss Clotet was moved up from assistant to the top job, with Craig Gardner joining the backroom team as a player-coach.

And, in an announcement on Thursday, Birmingham said Clotet and his team will stay in charge, although his title remains caretaker.

"We had a very positive talk with the guys and we are focused on what we want to try and achieve," said Birmingham chief executive Xuandong Ren.

"Their professionalism shone through during our meeting and we know they are a very talented and hard-working group.

"Pep will be our caretaker head coach and we are not seeking anyone else."

Monk has been linked with taking over at Derby County should the Rams lose Frank Lampard to Chelsea following Maurizio Sarri's switch to Juventus.

"I am aware of certain disappointing comments the club has made in the wake of my dismissal," Monk wrote on Twitter of his Birmingham sacking.

"Mindful of my contractual obligations, it is not my intention, certainly not at this stage, to engage with these comments.

"I would rather focus on the many positives I have experienced in my time with Birmingham City."

