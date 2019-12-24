Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Wigan Athletic: Dack injured as play-off hopefuls are held

Bradley Dack of Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers lost Bradley Dack to a serious-looking injury as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Wigan Athletic in the Championship.

Rovers top-scorer Dack, returning after missing the win over Bristol City through suspension, was taken off on a stretcher in the second half of Monday's game at Ewood Park after appearing to hurt his knee.

Tony Mowbray's side came closest to breaking the deadlock, Danny Graham hitting the crossbar and Lewis Holtby seeing a shot saved by Jamie Jones.

Wigan could have snatched all three points had it not been for some fine saves from Christian Walton, though, the best a flying stop to tip Sam Morsy's curling effort over the bar.

The result sees Rovers climb to eighth in the table, above Bristol City on goal difference and just two points adrift of the play-off places.

Wigan move off the bottom of the table, a point above Stoke City, ahead of Thursday's game against Derby County.