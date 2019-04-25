×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bordalas wary of 'awesome' Benzema

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    25 Apr 2019, 01:06 IST
Benzema - cropped
Karim Benzema celebrates against Leganes

Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas admits he is wary of Real Madrid's "awesome" Karim Benzema ahead of their LaLiga clash on Thursday.

The Frenchman plundered a hat-trick against Athletic Bilbao at the weekend to take his tally to 29 goals in all competitions this season.

Fourth-place Getafe are on course to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history after a remarkable season and Bordalas is concerned by the threat posed by Madrid's in-form forward to their tilt at history.

"Benzema is a great player, not because right now he is performing in an awesome way, but I always thought he's a great player," he told a media conference.

"Not only Benzema but every Real Madrid player. They play there for a reason because they are among the best in the world, so we worry about all of them.

"Of course, Benzema is the one scoring goals in the last few games and making the difference – he's a great player."

Bordalas scoffed at the suggestion that his side will have an advantage over Zinedine Zidane's men, given that Los Blancos can no longer win LaLiga, and insists that it will be a tough game.

"It's true that Real Madrid are not fighting for the title anymore," he said. "It would be different if they were fighting for the title but wearing the Real Madrid colours comes with a lot of responsibility.

"Their team, players and coach are always compelled to play great matches, to try to win. We will be facing one of the best."

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Benzema the world's best striker – Zidane
RELATED STORY
Is Luka Jovic a good candidate to replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid?
RELATED STORY
Benzema is used to the transfer rumours - Zidane praises in-form striker
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: Benzema surpasses Ronaldo's season goal tally with scintillating hat-trick
RELATED STORY
Here's why Barcelona didn't sign Karim Benzema back in 2008
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: Zinedine Zidane heaps praise on Karim Benzema amid transfer rumours
RELATED STORY
Karim Benzema: The tranquil warrior retaliating the detractors
RELATED STORY
Karim Benzema: Player Profile – Real Madrid 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Solari confirms Benzema fractured finger
RELATED STORY
How Karim Benzema is back on track and scoring once again
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us