Brady: The end is coming sooner rather than later

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, which will air on Sunday, Tom Brady opened up about nearing the end of his career.

Legendary New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady knows the end of his career is coming "sooner, rather than later."

Speculation over Brady's future has continued amid his absence from voluntary OTAs s and then his return for the team's mandatory minicamp.

Brady will be 41 when the 2018-19 season starts, so there is no doubt after 18 years in the NFL, he is nearing the end.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, which will air on Sunday on the OWN network, Brady opened up about retirement, saying he thinks about it now more than he used to.

"There's definitely an end coming sooner, rather than later," Brady told Winfrey.

Winfrey then pressed him on what age he thought that would be when he quits, but the veteran was giving little away.

“As long as I’m still loving it,” Brady said, via The Boston Herald. “As long as I’m loving the training and the preparation and willing to make the commitment.

"There's other things happening in my life, too. I do have kids that I love, and I don't want to be a dad that’s not there, driving my kids to their games ... my kids have brought a great perspective in my life. Kids just want the attention. You better be there. And be available to them.”