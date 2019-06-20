×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: Atletico agree deal to sign Llorente from rivals Madrid

Omnisport
NEWS
News
201   //    20 Jun 2019, 16:54 IST
MarcosLlorente - cropped
Marcos Llorente in action for Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid are set to seal the signing of midfielder Marcos Llorente after announcing a deal with city rivals Real Madrid has been agreed.

Llorente will undergo a medical before signing a five-year contract at the Wanda Metropolitano in a move believed to be worth €40million.

The 24-year-old midfielder is primed to replace Spain international Rodri, who is said to be on the brink of a €70m switch to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Atletico have already signed defender Felipe from Porto and are reportedly set to bring in Benfica's teenage sensation Joao Felix.

Further moves are set to follow with a number of high-profile players departing Atleti – including Diego Godin, Juanfran and Lucas Hernandez – and Antoine Griezmann expected to leave.

Rivals Madrid have also been active in the transfer market, bringing in Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy in addition to previous deals for Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes.

Madrid released a statement to confirm Llorente's imminent move on Thursday.

"The club wants to show its gratitude for all these years of dedication and professionalism and for [Llorente's] exemplary behaviour from when he arrived in 2008 to his trajectory with the first team," it read.

Advertisement

"Real Madrid wishes you good luck on your new stage."

Llorente made just seven LaLiga appearances last season, although he was a top-flight regular for Deportivo Alaves in 2016-17.

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Manchester United eyeing Real Madrid midfielder, Red Devils ready to sell defender, and more Manchester United transfer news - 10th May 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree €75M deal for Manchester United target, €180M superstar wants to join Barcelona and more La Liga news: 6 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree deal to sign €113M midfielder, £75M star rejects Manchester United for Manchester City and more Transfer News: 7 June 2019 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sign Neymar and 4 other players, Real Madrid to offer Isco or Bale to Manchester United in exchange for Paul Pogba and more: Transfer Roundup 17 June 2019 
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Bayern offer Bale escape from Madrid
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Rumours: Diego Simeone is keen to replace Rodri with Real Madrid star
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to announce 2 signings next week, Los Blancos target desperate to join Barcelona and more La Liga news: 31 May 2019
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Real Madrid sign Jovic
RELATED STORY
€180 million superstar rejects chance to join Real Madrid, Manchester United agree deal for €55 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 11 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Transfer News - Real Madrid to sign Eriksen over Pogba, Atletico Madrid interested in Lorenzo Insigne & Liverpool prepare bid for Thorgan Hazard and more...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us