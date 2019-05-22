×
BREAKING NEWS: Borussia Dortmund sign Leverkusen star Brandt

Omnisport
NEWS
News
113   //    22 May 2019, 19:48 IST
JulianBrandt - cropped
Julian Brandt has signed for Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have signed Julian Brandt from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported fee of €25million.

The Germany international midfielder has agreed a five-year contract with Lucien Favre's side and will complete his move once the two clubs finalise the details of the transfer.

"Although Julian Brandt has played in the Bundesliga for a long time and has a lot of experience both nationally and internationally, he is still a very young professional with potential for development at the age of 23," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said via the club's official website.

"He can be used in several attacking positions and will enrich our play with his creativity."

Brandt had been linked with a number of European clubs after a standout season for Leverkusen under former Dortmund head coach Peter Bosz.

Explaining his decision to join BVB, he said: "I am a person who sometimes decides things from the gut, and for whom a good feeling is important.

"In the case of Borussia Dortmund, I have a very good feeling.

"One of the main reasons for my change is that BVB narrowly missed out on the title last season, so there is room for improvement.

"I am very motivated and optimistic about my personal development, but especially that of the whole team."

Bundesliga 2018-19
