Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

BREAKING NEWS: Kompany in Belgium's World Cup squad despite injury

Roberto Martinez has included Vincent Kompany in Belgium's World Cup squad, even though the centre-back is struggling with injury.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 04 Jun 2018, 14:03 IST
235
Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany ahead of Belgium-Portugal

Vincent Kompany has been included in Belgium's final squad for the World Cup despite suffering an injury in the friendly against Portugal on Saturday.

The Manchester City captain sustained what is thought to be a groin injury during the 0-0 draw at King Baudouin Stadium.

There were concerns the centre-back could be left out Roberto Martinez's final group for Russia, with FIFA having imposed a deadline of June 4 for every competing team to finalise their squad.

Kompany has been included but his participation in the tournament is still in doubt, with Martinez confirming he will wait until the last possible moment before deciding whether or not to replace the 32-year-old with Laurent Ciman, who is on standby.

"The situation is very clear: we're going to try to use the rules," Martinez told a news conference.

"We need to make the final squad 24 hours before Panama [on June 18] so, until then, we're going to try to give the maximum time to see what the reaction is with Vinny.

"We've spoken very closely with Manchester City and the experience over the last few years is that Vinny's reaction to certain soft-tissue injuries cannot be described by a scan. You need to wait seven, eight days.

"The approach is very easy. He's a leader, he's been working extremely hard in camp, he performed in a fantastic manner while on the pitch against Portugal. It's essential for us to give him every opportunity. It's a World Cup, it's not just any competition."

Before World Cup, another injury fear for Belgium's Kompany
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Icardi, Dybala in Argentina's provisional...
RELATED STORY
Martinez worried about Kompany injury
RELATED STORY
Kompany exits early as Portugal holds Belgium to 0-0 draw
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 top footballers snubbed for the Mundial
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Taison, Fagner join Neymar in Brazil squad
RELATED STORY
Top 5 debutants at the 2018 Football World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Belgium Squad Preview, Fixtures, Where to...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Injured XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 contenders from Europe
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Today IND KEN 08:00 PM
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
08 Jun CHI KEN 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
08 Jun CRO SEN 07:30 PM
08 Jun IRA LIT 08:30 PM
08 Jun SWI JAP 10:30 PM
08 Jun GER SAU 11:00 PM
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018