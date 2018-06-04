BREAKING NEWS: Kompany in Belgium's World Cup squad despite injury

Roberto Martinez has included Vincent Kompany in Belgium's World Cup squad, even though the centre-back is struggling with injury.

Vincent Kompany ahead of Belgium-Portugal

Vincent Kompany has been included in Belgium's final squad for the World Cup despite suffering an injury in the friendly against Portugal on Saturday.

The Manchester City captain sustained what is thought to be a groin injury during the 0-0 draw at King Baudouin Stadium.

There were concerns the centre-back could be left out Roberto Martinez's final group for Russia, with FIFA having imposed a deadline of June 4 for every competing team to finalise their squad.

Kompany has been included but his participation in the tournament is still in doubt, with Martinez confirming he will wait until the last possible moment before deciding whether or not to replace the 32-year-old with Laurent Ciman, who is on standby.

"The situation is very clear: we're going to try to use the rules," Martinez told a news conference.

"We need to make the final squad 24 hours before Panama [on June 18] so, until then, we're going to try to give the maximum time to see what the reaction is with Vinny.

"We've spoken very closely with Manchester City and the experience over the last few years is that Vinny's reaction to certain soft-tissue injuries cannot be described by a scan. You need to wait seven, eight days.

"The approach is very easy. He's a leader, he's been working extremely hard in camp, he performed in a fantastic manner while on the pitch against Portugal. It's essential for us to give him every opportunity. It's a World Cup, it's not just any competition."