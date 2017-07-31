Nemanja Matic reunites with Mourinho at Manchester United

by Omnisport News 31 Jul 2017, 20:35 IST

Nemanja Matic and Jose Mourinho during their time at Chelsea

Nemanja Matic has completed his move from Chelsea to Manchester United, where he will join up with Jose Mourinho for a second time.

The Serbia international has signed a three-year deal with an option for a further 12 months at Old Trafford and follows in the footsteps of the likes of Mark Hughes, Juan Sebastian Veron and Juan Mata in signing for both clubs, after a reported fee of £40million was agreed.

It is the second time Mourinho has brought in the midfielder, having signed him from Benfica in January 2014.

Matic's switch comes after Chelsea completed a deal to bring Tiemoue Bakayoko to Stamford Bridge from Ligue 1 champions Monaco.

Under Mourinho, Matic, 29 on Tuesday, won the double of Premier League and League Cup in 2014-15, before regaining the league crown with Antonio Conte at the helm last season.

Mourinho said: "Nemanja is a Manchester United player and a Jose Mourinho player. He represents everything we want in a footballer; loyalty, consistency, ambition, team player.

"I would like to thank him for his desire to join us because without that, it would be impossible to have him here. I am sure our players and supporters will love him. A big welcome to our new number 31."



Matic added: "I am delighted to have joined Manchester United. To work with Jose Mourinho once again was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

"I have enjoyed my time at Chelsea and would like to thank the club and the fans for their support. I cannot wait to meet my new team-mates and to start training with them.

"This is a very exciting time for the club and I am looking forward to playing my part in creating more history for this great club."