BREAKING NEWS: Monaco sack Jardim again and hire former Spain boss Moreno

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Dec 29, 2019

Dec 29, 2019 IST SHARE

Former Spain coach Robert Moreno is now in charge of Monaco

Monaco have sacked head coach Leonardo Jardim for the second time in just over a year and replaced him with former Spain boss Robert Moreno.

Jardim was reappointed by the Ligue 1 club in January, three months after first being dismissed, but results in 2019 have been mixed.

Pressure had recently been building on Jardim, who previously led Monaco to the French title and a Champions League semi-final in 2017, after last week's 3-0 home loss to Lille in the last 16 of the Coupe de la Ligue.