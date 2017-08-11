Neymar in line for PSG debut after transfer certificate is sent to FFF

The French Football Federation has received Neymar's transfer documentation, meaning he could be cleared for his PSG debut on Sunday.

by Omnisport News 11 Aug 2017, 16:26 IST

PSG forward Neymar

Neymar could make his Paris Saint-Germain debut against Guingamp on Sunday after the French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed it has been sent his transfer certificate.

A delay in the submission of the relevant paperwork had threatened to prevent the Brazil star from making his first appearance for the club since his world-record €222million transfer from Barcelona.

It was reported that a banking issue had prevented Barca from sending the necessary document to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), who in turn were required to pass the information to the FFF.

However, the FFF announced on Friday that it had been sent, stating via their official Twitter account: "The FFF confirms the receipt of the transfer certificate of Neymar, which was sent by the RFEF."

La FFF confirme la réception du certificat de transfert de @neymarjr envoyé par la RFEF — FFF (@FFF) August 11, 2017

It means that Neymar could now be cleared for involvement in PSG's trip to Stade du Roudourou.

Unai Emery's side began their Ligue 1 campaign with a 2-0 home win over Amiens last weekend, with Neymar watching on from the stands after being officially presented to the Parc des Princes fans before the match.

Emery has backed Neymar to take PSG to the next level and dismissed concerns that his price tag could make the pressure to perform too great.

"He's a player who will help the club to get a level higher," Emery said on Sunday. "Without Neymar, PSG is a great club but with Neymar it's a little better. A little greater.

"The other players here are also some great players so together we can get better. It's true that the enthusiasm from the fans is even bigger.

"This pressure is welcome, like all positive things. Neymar is there to give the team a little more. Neymar is better for us."