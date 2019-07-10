BREAKING NEWS: Origi signs long-term Liverpool contract

Liverpool forward Divock Origi

Divock Origi has signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool, the club announced on Wednesday.

The striker's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the 2019-20 season, but the club have moved to retain him in the wake of his heroics in Liverpool's triumphant Champions League campaign.

Origi scored twice as the Reds stunned Barcelona with a 4-0 triumph in the second leg of the semi-finals and then wrote his name into Anfield folklore with a goal in the 2-0 victory over Tottenham in the final as Liverpool clinched Europe's top prize for the sixth time.

The 24-year-old told the club's official website: "I'm very happy to be able to sign this contract and it gives you a boost at the beginning of the season, as well as the end of the season last year. So I'm very happy.

"I always felt comfortable here. I made steps during my career, I say that I became a man here at this club, I signed when I was 19.

"When we had to make the decision I just wanted to speak with the club first and my entourage, but the feeling was always that I wanted to stay and extend my contract."

More moments like these, please, Divock. pic.twitter.com/OZncv9Foez — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 10, 2019