×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: Origi signs long-term Liverpool contract

Omnisport
NEWS
News
93   //    10 Jul 2019, 22:52 IST
origi-cropped
Liverpool forward Divock Origi

Divock Origi has signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool, the club announced on Wednesday.

The striker's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the 2019-20 season, but the club have moved to retain him in the wake of his heroics in Liverpool's triumphant Champions League campaign.

Origi scored twice as the Reds stunned Barcelona with a 4-0 triumph in the second leg of the semi-finals and then wrote his name into Anfield folklore with a goal in the 2-0 victory over Tottenham in the final as Liverpool clinched Europe's top prize for the sixth time.

The 24-year-old told the club's official website: "I'm very happy to be able to sign this contract and it gives you a boost at the beginning of the season, as well as the end of the season last year. So I'm very happy.

"I always felt comfortable here. I made steps during my career, I say that I became a man here at this club, I signed when I was 19.

"When we had to make the decision I just wanted to speak with the club first and my entourage, but the feeling was always that I wanted to stay and extend my contract."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football
Advertisement
Origi: Liverpool have offered me a new contract
RELATED STORY
Match-winner Origi relishing Liverpool rescue role
RELATED STORY
It's been Divock Origi week – Klopp praises Liverpool striker
RELATED STORY
Liverpool: 5 sensational last-minute goals by the Reds in the 2018-19 Season
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Fulham teenager Harvey Elliott set to join the Reds 
RELATED STORY
Liverpool: Two players the Reds must sign this summer to become unstoppable next season
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp's agent gives an update on the German's future
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to have a contract extension
RELATED STORY
3 transfers which Liverpool should complete in the summer 
RELATED STORY
4 players Liverpool could sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us