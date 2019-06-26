×
Brighton sign prolific winger Trossard

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29   //    26 Jun 2019, 18:46 IST
trossard-cropped
Brighton and Hove Albion winger Leandro Trossard

Brighton and Hove Albion have signed Belgian winger Leandro Trossard from Genk, paying a reported initial fee of £15million for the player who scored 22 goals for his hometown club last season.

Trossard is the second player to arrive at the Amex Stadium since Graham Potter was named Brighton manager and he has signed a four-year contract with the Seagulls.

The 24-year-old played an instrumental role as club captain during Genk's triumphant league campaign in 2018-19, scoring 14 goals in 34 appearances - double his previous best league goal tally for the club.

He also plundered an impressive eight goals in 11 Europa League appearances as Genk reached the round of 32, and was twice named as a substitute for Belgium but is yet to receive his first cap.

Trossard reflected on the season that earned him a move to the Premier League, telling Brighton's official website: "It couldn't have gone much better to be honest.

"It was a dream last year, it was my boyhood club who I captained to the league title.

"It was great, and I have earned this move to England with Brighton. Being captain of the side at just 24, it was a responsibility that I enjoyed."

"I'd already been there a long time which made it more special," added Trossard, who made his Genk debut in May 2012 at the age of 17.

"It's good to be able to have those experiences because it always helps your communication within a side to be able to help your team-mates."

His arrival is a welcome one at Brighton, who only scored 35 goals in the Premier League last season, the lowest of all the clubs who avoided relegation.

Trossard added: "It's a nice club and one which I've followed over the last few months. It's an exciting adventure for me to play in the Premier League with Brighton."

Premier League 2019-20
