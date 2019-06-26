×
Buffon is open to Juventus return, says agent

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30   //    26 Jun 2019, 20:38 IST
Gianluigi Buffon - cropped
Juventus great Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon would "appreciate" the chance to return to former club Juventus after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires, according to the veteran goalkeeper's agent Silvano Martina.

The 41-year-old has been linked with a surprise reunion with the Italian champions, a year after leaving the club to join PSG.

He featured 25 times for PSG in his only campaign at the Parc des Princes, winning Ligue 1 and the Trophee des Champions, but he reportedly rejected a new contract and is now on the lookout for a new club, with him set to be a free agent at the end of the month.

Martina previously hinted Buffon is in talks with Juve to become Wojciech Szczesny's back-up, and it is a transfer the agent would like to see go through.

"It would be nice if this eventuality materialised," he told Sport Mediaset. "It may be that the Bianconeri thought of him in case [Mattia] Perin left. He's 41 years old, but he's still looking good.

"He likes to play football, he still wants to make himself available and test himself. If such an opportunity arose, he'd certainly appreciate it.

"It'd be nice if the deal went through, but the belly must grow before it gives birth to the baby."

And Martina rebuffed rumours that Buffon is holding out for wages that would put him on par with big-earning forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I've heard [reports] that Gigi will be the squad's highest-paid player after Ronaldo. That's nonsense," Martina added.

Buffon won the Scudetto nine times during his previous 17-year spell at the Old Lady after arriving from Parma for a then-world record fee of €52million in 2001.

 

