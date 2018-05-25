Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Can Emre play? Yes he Can... and so can Milner

    Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday and manager Jurgen Klopp has received a double fitness boost.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 25 May 2018, 00:11 IST
    970
    MilnerCanCropped
    Liverpool's James Milner (left) and Emre Can

    Emre Can could feature for Liverpool in this weekend's mouthwatering Champions League final showdown with holders Real Madrid.

    Manager Jurgen Klopp initially feared a back injury sustained against Watford in March would keep Can out for the remainder of the season.

    But the midfielder, who has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus, was back in training on Monday and Klopp revealed he was an "option" for Saturday's match in Kiev.

    Meanwhile, James Milner has also been given the all-clear following a minor muscle problem.

    "Millie was clear [he would be fit] and Emre is a surprise," Klopp told Liverpool's official website.

    "He [Can] told me he would come back, try this and that and then we would talk to people. We thought it would be difficult, but he came back and from the first day it was like, 'Okay, that looks good, how do you feel?', 'Very good' and then the next day 'very good' again.

    "Now he trains completely normal. He's a nice option and that's why he is with us."

    Liverpool will be out to stop Madrid being crowned champions of Europe for the third season running.

    The Reds last won the tournament in 2005, coming from 3-0 down to defeat AC Milan on penalties in Istanbul. 

    Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
    No clue - Klopp defiant over Can to Juventus claims
    RELATED STORY
    A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the...
    RELATED STORY
    The curious case of Emre Can
    RELATED STORY
    3 things Mohamed Salah can do to win the Ballon d'Or this...
    RELATED STORY
    5 Emre Can replacements Liverpool could target this summer
    RELATED STORY
    Liverpool players can change their lives in Kiev, says...
    RELATED STORY
    5 Best Creators in this Season's Champions League
    RELATED STORY
    Liverpool Transfer News: Liverpool swoop in for Buffon,...
    RELATED STORY
    UEFA Champions League 2017/18: 5 best Liverpool players...
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League 17/18 Team of the season  
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun KOR BOS 04:30 PM
    01 Jun AUS CZE 04:30 PM
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    Tomorrow REA LIV 12:15 AM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018