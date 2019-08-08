Carroll returns to Newcastle United on one-year deal

Andy Carroll celebrates for Newcastle in December 2010

Andy Carroll has returned to Newcastle United on a free transfer, eight and a half years after leaving the club in a British record deal.

The striker departed his hometown club for Liverpool in a £35million move in January 2011, having scored 33 goals in 91 games for Newcastle.

Carroll, then an England international, failed to fulfil his potential at Anfield and moved on to West Ham. He spent seven years in London, including an initial loan.

But injuries further rocked Carroll's progress and he was released by West Ham this close season after starting just three Premier League matches last term.

Talk emerged of an unlikely return to Newcastle and a one-year deal was sealed on Thursday ahead of the transfer deadline.

"It feels very good. My friends and family are here, and it's the club that I support – it is home," Carroll told the club's website.

"I enjoyed the time I spent here, and hopefully I can carry on where I left off. When I left eight and a half years ago, I was scoring goals and I was enjoying my football.

"It's been a pretty tough time since then and I just want to get back to that.

"I know it's home. I've played here, I've spoken to the fans, I am a fan, and my family is here. For me to get back to where I was, I think this is the only place for me."

It is reported past fitness concerns have seen Carroll agree to lower wages, with big bonuses for appearances and goals.

The 30-year-old is likely to provide back-up to record £40m buy Joelinton.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have sent winger Jacob Murphy to Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan.

Jacob Murphy has completed his loan move to the Owls! #swfc pic.twitter.com/Pz4D0nSR7w — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) August 8, 2019