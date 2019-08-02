Cavani: Neymar has a lot to give for Paris Saint-Germain

Edinson Cavani celebrates with Neymar

Edinson Cavani believes Neymar still has a lot to give to Paris Saint-Germain and says the Brazil star will be able to learn from his ongoing transfer saga.

Neymar continues to be linked with a move away from PSG and is reportedly angling for an exit from the Ligue 1 champions.

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old - amid speculation of a return to Barcelona - is now back in training, after initially failing to return from his post-season break on the date PSG expected and Cavani is hopeful his fellow forward will remain at Parc des Princes.

"I hope that everything that has happened to him will give him the experience to grow as an individual," Cavani told Le Parisien.

"I think he still has a lot to give PSG until the last day he will be here as a player, and a lot to give to football too.

"Playing with big players like him, like Kylian [Mbappe], it gives me pleasure, now it's good to find the connection between all of us, to create a good team, a good atmosphere of work, sacrifice and professionalism."

Cavani and Neymar seemed to get their relationship at PSG off to a difficult start following the Brazilian's move from Barca in 2017.

The Uruguay striker demanded to take a spot-kick instead of Neymar in a match against Lyon in September 2017, only to see his resultant effort saved, leading to much speculation that the duo did not get along.

But despite confirming he and Neymar did not see eye-to-eye early on, Cavani insists there are no longer any issues.

"A lot of things have been said about us, it's true that we had some differences in the first few months after his arrival, but it's good to come and talk to each other," Cavani added.

"The social networks, the external communication. It is exaggerated, many things are not true."