×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Champions League hangover behind Juve defeat - Allegri

Omnisport
NEWS
News
36   //    17 Mar 2019, 20:36 IST
massimiliano allegri - cropped
Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri felt Juventus' dramatic midweek win over Atletico Madrid was to blame for their first Serie A defeat of the season on Sunday.

The runaway league leaders were far from their best against Genoa at Stadio Luigi Ferraris and were punished in the final 20 minutes as former Juve player Stefano Sturaro and Goran Pandev sealed a 2-0 win.

Cristiano Ronaldo was rested after his Champions League heroics against Atleti and Juve sorely missed his attacking threat in what was an insipid display.

Allegri says the effort required to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit against the Spanish side on Tuesday was to blame.

"Inevitably, the effort we put in against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday weighed on us," he told DAZN.

"We took some risks in the first half but did better after the break. Once we seemed to be in control, that's when we conceded, and the game changed.

"I expected a different Juventus. We did not put in a good performance and we made some mistakes. You can't play every game to the best of your abilities."

Juve's lead could be cut to 15 points if Napoli overcome Udinese later on Sunday and Allegri believes the shock defeat can act as a wake-up call to this side ahead of the run-in.

Advertisement

"I think, if anything, this defeat can do us good and wake us up," he added.

"We thought that we'd already won the Scudetto, but that is not the case. We need another five wins and must now hope Napoli drop some points.

"It's impossible to win every game, I've said that since the start, so no need to make a drama out of it. We've played 28 games, won 24 and drawn three, so it’s not that bad."

Juventus host struggling Empoli at the Allianz Stadium after the international break on March 30.

Omnisport
NEWS
Allegri questions Juventus' Champions League 'obsession'
RELATED STORY
Juventus' win over Bologna crucial in Serie A title race – Allegri
RELATED STORY
Allegri: Supercoppa clash practice for Champions League knockouts
RELATED STORY
Allegri aware Ronaldo gives Juventus Champions League advantage
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: 3 things Juventus need to do to overturn the tie against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Finish line in sight for Juventus – Allegri
RELATED STORY
Conte's points record will be difficult to beat, says Juve boss Allegri
RELATED STORY
Allegri: Ronaldo must score Juve penalties to be forgiven
RELATED STORY
Nothing is certain - Allegri non-committal on Juve future
RELATED STORY
Allegri praises hat-trick hero Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us