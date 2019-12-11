Championship Review: Leeds go top, big wins for Stoke and Huddersfield

Leeds United put pressure on West Brom in the Championship, displacing them at the top of the table thanks to a 2-0 win over Hull City at Elland Road on Tuesday.

With West Brom not in action until a trip to Wigan Athletic on Wednesday, Leeds moved a point clear of Slaven Bilic's side with a seventh victory in succession.

The top two were boosted by Bristol City losing 2-1 at home to Millwall and Preston North End handing Fulham a 2-1 defeat at Deepdale.

Nottingham Forest were unable to take advantage as they were held by Middlesbrough at the City Ground, while Stoke City and Huddersfield Town earned much-needed triumphs in the battle against relegation.

Leeds take the lead

After a tame first half that did not see a single shot on target, Leeds finally took the lead against Hull when Jordy de Wijs turned Helder Costa's cross into his own net.

Kiko Casilla did brilliantly to keep out a header from Tom Eaves and Marcelo Bielsa's side instantly launched a counter-attack that ended with substitute Ezgjan Alioski finishing on the follow-up after Patrick Bamford hit the post.

Big wins at the bottom

Stoke claimed their first win in four Championship matches by beating Luton 3-0 at the bet365 Stadium.

James McClean seized the initiative for the hosts in the 35th minute and teed up Joe Allen for the second in first-half stoppage time.

Allen doubled his tally five minutes after the restart as Stoke moved above Wigan into 22nd place in the standings.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are up to 19th following a 1-0 triumph at out-of-form Charlton Athletic.

Teenager Matty Daly struck his first senior goal in the 92nd minute of his fifth appearance for Huddersfield, ending their five-game winless run and leaving Charlton without a victory in nine.

Nugent ends wait to notch

Preston moved into the play-off places with an enthralling 2-1 victory over Fulham that saw both teams finish with 10 men.

Denis Odoi was sent off for an elbow on Patrick Bauer after Sean Maguire had put Preston ahead, but the hosts' numerical advantage was lost when Joe Rafferty saw red for a lunge on substitute Joe Bryan.

Nugent scored his first goal for Preston in 12 years after the restart, with Aleksandar Mitrovic's deflected long-range strike was not enough to stop Fulham falling to a second straight defeat.