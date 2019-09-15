Championship Review: Leeds go top, Monk makes mark at Wednesday

Leeds United celebrate against Barnsley

Leeds United went top of the Championship thanks to a late 2-0 win at Yorkshire rivals Barnsley, while Garry Monk got off to a victorious start in charge of Sheffield Wednesday.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds went into Sunday's game having lost to Swansea City in their last league outing before the international break and prior to that they were dumped out of the EFL Cup by Championship strugglers Stoke City.

But they got back on track at Oakwell with two goals in the final six minutes to leave Barnsley in the bottom three.

Huddersfield Town also continue to look in serious trouble having lost at home to Sheffield Wednesday, with new men in charge of both teams at the John Smith's Stadium.

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER

Leeds appeared to be heading for an underwhelming draw at Barnsley before Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah came off the bench and broke the deadlock in the 84th minute.

The England Under-21 international volleyed in from close range after Kalvin Phillips' left-wing free-kick, finally ending Barnsley's resistance with his fourth goal in six games for the club.

Nketiah then won a penalty after being brought down by Aapo Halme, with Mateusz Klich converting from 12 yards.

The result sees them move above Swansea on goal difference after the Welsh side lost 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

COWLEY HAS A MOUNTAIN TO CLIMB

Danny Cowley got a harsh insight into the scale of the task he faces at Huddersfield after a 2-0 loss to Wednesday.

Steven Fletcher gave the visitors the lead after just 10 minutes by heading in Kadeem Harris' cross from six yards out, making three consecutive league outings in which he has scored.

Sam Winnall completed the scoring 18 minutes from the end, converting Barry Bannan's delivery to ensure Wednesday move back into the top 10.

Town, meanwhile, stay second from bottom with one point from their first seven matches.

Three points



