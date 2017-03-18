Chelsea 13 points clear after late Cahill winner at Stoke

by Reuters News 18 Mar 2017, 23:40 IST

Britain Football Soccer - Stoke City v Chelsea - Premier League - bet365 Stadium - 18/3/17 Chelsea's Gary Cahill celebrates with Marcos Alonso after scoring their second goal Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

(Reuters) - Runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea continued their relentless progress, moving 13 points clear at the top of the table as Gary Cahill scored a late winner in a hard-earned 2-1 win at Stoke City on Saturday.

Even without the injured Eden Hazard, Antonio Conte's men, who have lost just one game in 2017, triumphed again when Cahill struck three minutes from time to make amends for giving away a first-half penalty.

Chelsea had looked set for a comfortable afternoon when Willian scored a 13th-minute free kick, his shot squeezing into the net after a blunder from Stoke keeper Lee Grant, who could only fumble the ball over his own line.

Yet Stoke hit back when Jon Walters, having been fouled by Cahill, picked himself up to score from the penalty spot seven minutes before the break.

After Cahill had given Chelsea deserved lead, ultimately sealing their 19th win in their last 22 league games, Stoke's misery was completed when Phil Bardsley received his marching orders in the dying seconds after receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Cesc Fabregas.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)