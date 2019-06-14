×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chelsea mark Lampard anniversary amid Sarri to Juventus reports

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    14 Jun 2019, 16:04 IST
Maurizio Sarri - cropped
Maurizio Sarri lifts the Europa League trophy

Chelsea marked the anniversary of Frank Lampard signing for the club amid reports the former midfielder Frank Lampard is set to take over from Maurizio Sarri.

Despite leading the club to a third-place finish in the Premier League, the final of the EFL Cup and Europa League glory against Arsenal, Sarri has by no means been a popular figure at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian, who left Napoli for Chelsea last year, is widely reported to be on the brink of being appointed as head coach by Juventus, who are seeking a successor to Massimiliano Allegri.

The switch was expected to be completed on Friday, when Chelsea noted on social media it was 18 years since Lampard, now managing Derby County, joined the club from West Ham.

"On this day in 2001... Frank Lampard became a Blue!" Chelsea posted on Twitter in a message that quickly racked up thousands of likes.

Lampard is regarded as a Chelsea great, winning three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the 2011-12 Champions League and becoming the club's all-time leading goalscorer during his 13 years at Stamford Bridge.

In his first season as a manager in 2018-19, the 40-year-old led Derby to the Championship play-offs finals, but they were beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa at Wembley.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea
Advertisement
3 things Frank Lampard offers to Chelsea that Maurizio Sarri doesn't
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Blues are set to bring in Frank Lampard as the replacement for Maurizio Sarri
RELATED STORY
3 managers who can replace Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Frank Lampard should not be hired as Maurizio Sarri's replacement at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Join Juventus and you betray Napoli, Insigne warns Sarri
RELATED STORY
5 managers who could replace Maurizio Sarri if he leaves Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Sarri discusses Juventus links amid Chelsea uncertainty
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Sarri set to be released by Chelsea, certain to take over at Juventus
RELATED STORY
Chelsea news: Chelsea eyeing shock replacement for Maurizio Sarri
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Should Chelsea let go of Maurizio Sarri and bring in Frank Lampard?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us