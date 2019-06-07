×
Chile 2 Haiti 1: Quick-fire goals spare Copa champs' blushes in warm-up

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    07 Jun 2019, 06:50 IST
EduardoVargas-cropped
Chile forward Eduardo Vargas

Chile scored two goals in as many minutes to overcome minnows Haiti 2-1 in their pre-Copa America friendly on Thursday.

Quick-fire goals from Eduardo Vargas and Jose Fuenzalida in the second half spared Chile's blushes before La Roja fly out to Brazil to begin their title defence.

Playing their final warm-up match before the country's Copa America opener against guests Japan on June 17, Chile dominated but trailed at half-time.

CONCACAF Gold Cup participants Haiti – who were invited to take part in the Centenario edition in 2016 – silenced the crowd in La Serena when Frantzdy Pierrot outmuscled two opponents and poked the ball past Brayan Cortes in the 26th minute.

Arturo Vidal and Vargas threatened for Chile in the absence of Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez but the hosts were unable to find the back of the net.

Chile continued to push forward and after numerous opportunities, the two-time reigning South American champions equalised via Vargas with 21 minutes remaining.

And fans barely finished celebrating Chile's leveller when Fuenzalida bundled home the eventual winner after Vargas' initial shot was blocked.

 

Copa America 2019 :  Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Colombia Football News & More
Barcelona 1-2 Valencia: 3 flops who cost Barca the Copa Del Rey title
COPA Libertadores - Matchday 1 Round-Up
Copa America 2019: Predicting The Entire 2019 Copa America Tournament
Copa Libertadores Review: Stunning 96th-minute free-kick salvages draw for River
Copa America 2019: Uruguay National Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions
Copa America 2019: Colombia | Final Squad, Preview, Fixtures
Copa America 2019: 5 Players who could replace Neymar for Brazil
Copa Libertadores - A preview of Matchday 2 
 Copa América 2019: Top 3 favorite teams to win the Cup
