Coleman includes five uncapped players in Wales squad

Ben Woodburn, Joe Walsh, Lee Evans, Gethin Jones and Tom Lockyer have been named in an inexperienced Wales squad to face Serbia.

by Omnisport News 05 Jun 2017, 17:50 IST

Wales boss Chris Coleman

Chris Coleman has selected five uncapped players in the Wales squad to face Serbia in Belgrade in a crucial World Cup qualifier on Sunday, with Gareth Bale absent due to suspension.

Bale and Aston Villa left-back Neil Taylor are both banned for the game, with Wales having drawn their last four qualifiers to sit third in Group D, four points behind Republic of Ireland and leaders Serbia.

Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn is again in the squad after being called up but not given his debut against Ireland in March, while defenders Joe Walsh, Tom Lockyer and Gethin Jones are included, along with midfielder Lee Evans.

Norwich City's Marley Watkins, Exeter City teenager Ethan Ampadu and defender Declan John drop out after being included for a training camp in Portugal.

Full Wales squad to play Serbia on June 11:

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Liverpool), Owain Fôn Williams (Inverness Caledonian Thistle)

Defenders: James Chester (Aston Villa), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Gunter (Reading), Gethin Jones (Everton), Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers), Jazz Richards (Cardiff City), Joe Walsh (MK Dons), Ashley Williams (Everton)

Midfielders: Joe Allen (Stoke City), Dave Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Emyr Huws (Cardiff City), Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace), Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal), Harry Wilson (Liverpool)

Forwards: Tom Bradshaw (Barnsley), Tom Lawrence (Leicester City), Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion), Sam Vokes (Burnley), Ben Woodburn (Liverpool)