×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Conte had agreed to take Roma job, reveals departing Totti

Omnisport
NEWS
News
73   //    17 Jun 2019, 21:10 IST
conte-cropped
New Inter coach Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte agreed to become Roma's new coach before instead taking charge of Inter, according to Francesco Totti.

Giallorossi icon Totti announced his departure from the club, ending a 30-year association, at an explosive news conference on Monday.

The former Italy star, regarded among the greatest players in Roma history, fired a broadside at controversial club president James Pallotta.

Totti follows former team-mate and fellow club legend Daniele De Rossi out of the Stadio Olimpico, the midfielder having been released at the end of his contract.

Roma have appointed Paulo Fonseca from Shakhtar Donetsk as their new coach, succeeding Claudio Ranieri, who replaced Eusebio Di Francesco in May.

But Totti revealed Roma had sealed a deal with former Chelsea boss Conte to take over, only for the Italian to then choose Serie A rivals Inter.

"I spoke with Antonio Conte: he had given his 'okay' to become Roma coach," Totti told reporters. 

"Then, he went to Inter."

Advertisement

Maurizio Sarri was also linked with Roma, with the Italian having since taken charge of Juventus after leaving Chelsea.

But Totti denied having held talks with the 60-year-old, whose Napoli side finished second behind Juve in 2017-18.

"I never contacted Maurizio Sarri. I don't know what his objectives or evaluations were, just that Sarri was a favourite of Baldini," Totti added.

"Of course, he's a great coach who would have done well here, but he was under contract with Chelsea. Anyway, this is irrelevant. We should talk about the present.

"Fonseca has to find an environment that is relaxed, with a clear path ahead of him. 

"From what I've seen, he is a fine coach who can do well and was very impressive at Shakhtar."

Advertisement
Totti: Every club would do crazy things for Conte
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Totti confirms Roma exit after 30 years at club
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Antonio Conte anticipating United job
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid superstar agrees to join Juventus on a 4-year-deal, Conte wants to hijack Barcelona target and more Serie A news: 8 March 2019               
RELATED STORY
De Rossi leaves Roma: Maldini, Giggs, Totti and the greatest one-club men
RELATED STORY
Juventus offered Pep Guardiola £20m-a-year deal, Serie A champions interested in Barcelona full-back and more Juventus Transfer News: June 13, 2019
RELATED STORY
Roma bring in Fonseca from Shakhtar
RELATED STORY
Serie A Transfer News: Napoli looking to sign AS Roma defender Kostas Manolas
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Antonio Conte may be appointed Italy manager
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo urges Barcelona top target to join Juventus, Inter ready to splash €120 million on Real Madrid target and more Serie A news: 10 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us