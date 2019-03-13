×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Copa Libertadores Review: Boca win, Goulart inspires Palmeiras

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    13 Mar 2019, 08:19 IST
BocaJuniors-cropped
Boca Juniors celebrate in the Copa Libertadores

Boca Juniors won their first game in the Copa Libertadores this season, while Palmeiras eased to victory on matchday two.

After drawing against Jorge Wilstermann last time out, last year's runners-up Boca eased past Colombian outfit Deportes Tolima 3-0 in Group G.

All three goals were scored in the second half on Tuesday, with Marco Perez's own goal sending Argentine hosts Boca on their way.

After Perez turned the ball into his own net in the 48th minute, Dario Benedetto doubled the lead eight minutes later with a close-range header in Buenos Aires.

Mauro Zarate sealed the win following a swift counter-attack on the hour-mark, the former Lazio and West Ham forward played in by Carlos Tevez before curling the ball beyond Alvaro Montero.

Tolima finished the match with 10 men after Carlos Robles was sent off in stoppage time.

Ricardo Goulart starred as Palmeiras beat Melgar by the same scoreline to preserve their perfect record in Group F.

Goulart – back in Brazil on loan from Chinese giants Guangzhou Evergrande having left Cruzeiro for the CSL in 2014 – scored and set up two others in the comfortable victory.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old teed up Felipe Melo in the 25th minute before scoring a goal of his own nine minutes into the second half against the Peruvian visitors in Sao Paulo.

Goulart then provided the assist for Deyverson with 19 minutes remaining as Luiz Felipe Scolari's Brazilian champions won again.

Elsewhere, Gremio remain winless after losing 1-0 at home to Libertad in Group H, Atletico Mineiro were beaten 1-0 by Group E rivals Nacional, Olimpia played out a 1-1 draw with Universidad Concepcion while Sporting Cristal and Godoy Cruz drew by the same scoreline.

Omnisport
NEWS
Copa Libertadores Review: Stunning 96th-minute free-kick salvages draw for River
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores Review: Boca held in opener, Flamengo win
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores 2019: The favourites, dark horses and players to watch
RELATED STORY
Wilstermann hold Boca Juniors in Copa Libertadores tie
RELATED STORY
COPA Libertadores - Matchday 1 Round-Up
RELATED STORY
Boca Juniors' Copa Libertadores final appeal rejected by CAS
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores - A preview of Matchday 2 
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores: Boca wants to start focusing on match
RELATED STORY
Boca, River head to Madrid for Copa Libertadores final
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores: Tevez named on Boca bench for Superclasico final
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us