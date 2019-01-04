×
Cristiano Ronaldo wins Best Player at Globe Soccer Awards

Omnisport
93   //    04 Jan 2019, 10:19 IST
CristianoRonaldo-cropped
Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the Best Player as the Juventus superstar scooped two honours at the 2019 Globe Soccer Awards.

Ronaldo reigned supreme in Dubai, where he beat Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann and Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappe to the award on Thursday.

It marked the third consecutive year Ronaldo was crowned the award's best player, and fifth in total since 2011.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also received the Fans' Award at the ceremony in the United Arab Emirates.

"What better way to start the new year. Thanks for the appreciation and the care that I have received today," Ronaldo wrote in an Instagram post as he shared a photo of the award alongside Jorge Mendes, who was named Agent of the Year.

Ronaldo has made a seamless transition from Real Madrid to Juventus following his sensational €112million transfer in the off-season.

He has scored a league-high 14 Serie A goals to help Italian champions Juve sit nine points clear atop the table.

Atletico, meanwhile, were named Best Club of the Year and World Cup-winning France boss Didier Deschamps took out the Best Coach.

Juve's Blaise Matuidi and Brazil great Ronaldo were also among the recipients.

Omnisport
