×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Croatia and Austria win to qualify for Euro 2020

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17 Nov 2019, 03:50 IST
ZlatkoDalic - cropped
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic celebrates

Croatia and Austria each won on Saturday to join Netherlands and Germany in securing their places at Euro 2020.

Both Croatia and Austria came into their latest fixtures knowing only a point was required to reach the finals next year, although Zlatko Dalic's men threatened to make hard work of their progress.

Playing their final qualifier, unlike Austria, who have another against Latvia to come, Croatia trailed at home to Slovakia until the 56th minute.

Robert Bozenik had put the visitors in front, but Nikola Vlasic and Bruno Petkovic scored in quick succession approaching the hour-mark to turn the match on its head.

Ivan Perisic completed a 3-1 victory after Slovakia's Robert Mak was sent off, which sees World Cup finalists Croatia qualify as Group E winners.

Hungary lie second but must visit third-place Wales – just one point back – next week. A draw there would open the door for Slovakia to advance with victory at home to Azerbaijan.

Austria enjoyed a more straightforward outing, beating Macedonia 2-1 to join Poland in the top two in Group G.

David Alaba and Stefan Lainer scored early in each half, meaning Vlatko Stojanovski's 93rd-minute reply mattered not.

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow AND TUR 01:15 AM Andorra vs Turkey
Tomorrow MOL ICE 01:15 AM Moldova vs Iceland
19 Nov GRE FIN 01:15 AM Greece vs Finland
19 Nov ITA ARM 01:15 AM Italy vs Armenia
19 Nov LIE BOS 01:15 AM Liechtenstein vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
19 Nov MAL NOR 01:15 AM Malta vs Norway
19 Nov SPA ROM 01:15 AM Spain vs Romania
19 Nov SWE FAR 01:15 AM Sweden vs Faroe Islands
International Friendlies 2019
FT COL PER
1 - 0
 Colombia vs Peru
19 Nov JAP VEN 03:55 PM Japan vs Venezuela
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us