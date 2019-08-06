×
Crystal Palace sign former Chelsea captain Cahill

Omnisport
NEWS
News
32   //    06 Aug 2019, 02:56 IST
GaryCahill - cropped
Gary Cahill bidding farewell to Stamford Bridge

Crystal Palace have signed Gary Cahill on a two-year contract to bolster their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

The former Chelsea captain left Stamford Bridge last season having fallen out of favour with then-boss Maurizio Sarri.

It marked a low-key and ill-fitting end to seven-and-a-half decorated years at Stamford Bridge, where Cahill lifted every major honour in English football.

He also played the full 120 minutes before the Blues beat Bayern Munich in the 2012 Champions League final on penalties and won the Europa League for a second time last season.

Capped 61 times by England, Cahill was a regular for his country during the tenure of Eagles manager Roy Hodgson.

“I'm hungry to prolong my career as long as I possibly can," the 33-year-old said.

"I feel like I’m in great shape and whoever I play for, I'd like to think that I give it 110 per cent and leave everything out there - so hopefully that will be good enough for the manager, my team-mates and also the fans."

Hodgson has lost right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United in a £50million deal and speculation over the future of star winger Wilfried Zaha remains.

Cahill is the third incoming of the transfer window at Selhurst Park, following Jordan Ayew and Stephen Henderson.

"I'm delighted that Gary has joined us," Hodgson said. "He’s a fantastic footballer who brings a wealth of international and Premier League experience.

"Having worked alongside Gary during my time as England manager, I know that he is going to be a valuable asset and I'm so happy to be working with him again."

Palace open their Premier League campaign at home to reported Zaha suitors Everton.

