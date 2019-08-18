Cuisance signs five-year contract at Bayern Munich

New Bayern Munich signing Mickael Cuisance

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of midfielder Mickael Cuisance on a five-year contract.

The France Under-20 international moves to Allianz Arena from Borussia Monchengladbach and will begin training with his new team-mates next week.

Bayern reportedly paid €10million to prise him from Bundesliga rivals Gladbach.

The club's sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, tipped the former Nancy player to enjoy a bright future in Bavaria.

"He has a lot of technical skills and great potential," Salihamidzic said.

"Mickael should develop with us. We are convinced that we will have a lot of fun with him."

Cuisance broke through for 24 Bundesliga appearances at Gladbach during the 2017-18 season but only one of his 11 top-flight games last term were as part of the starting XI.

He becomes the fifth French player in Niko Kovac's squad, joining Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Corentin Tolisso and Kingsley Coman.

"I know this is a big step for me but I feel ready and I'm very proud to be wearing Bayern's jersey," Cuisance said.

"For me personally, it's great that some French players already play for Bayern. That will certainly help me with the integration into the team."

Bayern are expected to imminently announce the loan signing of Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho, who is believed to be undergoing a medical on Sunday.