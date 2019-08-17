David Luiz hails 'humble' Arsenal after winning debut

Arsenal defender David Luiz

David Luiz commended his new team-mates for being humble and hungry following a victorious Arsenal debut against Burnley at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in a 2-1 win as Unai Emery's men moved to maximum points from two Premier League games for the first time in a decade.

Ashley Barnes equalised for Burnley between the goals but defender David Luiz otherwise impressed in his first appearance since a deadline-day move from Chelsea.

The 32-year-old thanked the Arsenal fans for accepting him and praised the squad head coach Emery has assembled.

"I'm so happy to be here, to try to do my job, and also to enjoy these quality players," David Luiz told BT Sport.

"This team has a lot to learn, it can improve a lot and we can fight for all the competitions, step by step and working hard.

"It's a pleasure to be here because everybody is humble, everybody wants to learn and everybody wants to improve and we want this club to shine again.

"I tried to do my best. Our style is to play football. We changed a bit because the game shows us to play a different way.

"But when you have confidence and when you are training with the team you have to try to do the plan.

"I think in the end I did very well."

Aubameyang scored the only goal in last weekend's 1-0 defeat of Newcastle United and grabbed a second winner in as many matches when he lashed in an unerring 64th-minute strike.

Dani Ceballos provided the assist, just as he did with the corner that led to Lacazette's early opener.

Arsenal fans gave the on-loan Real Madrid midfielder a warm round of applause when he left the pitch and also gained a first glimpse of club-record signing Nicolas Pepe, who was introduced at half-time.

"We feel stronger," striker Aubameyang said.

"Players like David, Dani Ceballos, Pepe, they came here and now we feel stronger. I feel sure we can fight for the top four."