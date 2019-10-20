De Gea and Alisson start but no Salah as Man United face Liverpool

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea

David de Gea passed a late fitness test and was named in Manchester United's starting line-up against Liverpool, who welcomed Alisson back from injury but were deprived of Mohamed Salah for the clash at Old Trafford.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picked De Gea after the goalkeeper recovered from a groin problem picked up while on international duty for Spain, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka was passed fit in defence while Paul Pogba missed out in midfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp handed Alisson his first start of the season after he recovered from an ankle injury, with Adrian dropping to the bench.

"Mo was not ready, he could not train with the team so I don't know where it came from, people saying he could play. Pretty much no chance for today, maybe for Wednesday [against Genk in the Champions League] we have to see," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"It’s a difference but not a massive difference if we cover it well. Mo makes the runs in behind so we have to cover these runs with somebody else.

"We played before without Mo, we don’t want to do it but it was clear we would have to do it at some point over the season. Today is the day we have to do that. We knew it for a few days so we could train for it.

Klopp had hoped Salah would bounce back from an ankle injury sustained in the Reds' victory over Leicester City but he missed out, and Divock Origi started alongside Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in attack for the league leaders.

25y 38d - @ManUtd have named their youngest ever starting XI for a @premierleague match against Liverpool, with a combined average age of just 25 years and 38 days. Budding. #MUNLIV