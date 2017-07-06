De Guzman agrees Eintracht Frankfurt move

Napoli midfielder Jonathan de Guzman is already training with Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of his move to Germany.

by Omnisport News 06 Jul 2017, 14:13 IST

Jonathan de Guzman has agreed to join Eintracht Frankfurt from Napoli on a three-year contract.

The Bundesliga club, who finished 11th last season, confirmed they have struck a deal with the 29-year-old on Thursday, although his transfer is yet to be finalised.

Napoli and Eintracht are still in negotiations but a deal is imminent, with the German side revealing De Guzman has already joined up with the club for their United States tour as he does not want to miss out on preparations for the 2017-18 season.

De Guzman has one year left on his contract with Napoli and is set to leave after three unsuccessful years on the club's books.

WELCOME#Eintracht agreed terms with Jonathan de Guzman (29) who joins the #SGEagles on their US tour. More info to follow. Welcome! #SGE pic.twitter.com/1T6TcnLCXN — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) July 6, 2017

He played 23 Serie A games in the 2014-15 season, but has not featured for Napoli since, spending time on loan with Carpi and Chievo over the previous two campaigns.

De Guzman signed for Napoli from Villarreal after spending consecutive seasons on loan with Swansea City between 2012 and 2014.

He is a Netherlands international but has not played for the national team in over two years.