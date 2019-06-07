×
De Jong hoping for De Ligt reunion at Barcelona

Omnisport
NEWS
News
117   //    07 Jun 2019, 07:34 IST
DeJongDeLigt-cropped
Netherlands team-mates Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt

Frenkie de Jong is hopeful Netherlands team-mate and Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt will join him at Barcelona.

De Ligt is one of the most sought-after players in the transfer market, with LaLiga champions Barca, Ligue 1 holders Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Juventus all reportedly interested.

Barca are believed to be keen on reuniting De Ligt with De Jong, who will move to Camp Nou from Dutch champions Ajax for the 2019-20 season.

When asked if he was trying to convince De Ligt to join Barca following Netherlands' 3-1 extra-time win over England in the Nations League semi-finals, De Jong told reporters: "No, he has to make his own decisions.

"Of course I would like him to come to Barcelona but we will see what happens. It's up to him."

"I don't know, it's his decision," De Jong continued on Thursday. "You have to ask him about it but I hope he comes to Barca."

De Jong added: "Of course we talk about it [De Ligt joining Barca]. It's not up to me to say what he's going to do or his thoughts.

"I don't have an influence on his choice. He has to make it on his own and with his family."

Netherlands reached the inaugural Nations League final thanks to a Kyle Walker own goal and Quincy Promes' late effort in extra time.

An additional period was needed after De Ligt cancelled out Marcus Rashford's penalty in Guimaraes.

Netherlands will now face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in Sunday's decider.

"For sure it is really nice that we gave so much energy and in difficult moments we fight together. We did a good job," Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek said.

"We have a chance on Sunday to win a trophy and we have to do that."

Tags:
Barcelona
